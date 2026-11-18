Andy Ellis, the Maryland Green Party candidate for governor, issued the following statement:



On November 18, 2026,, thecandidate for governor, issued the following statement:

“2026 has been a banner year for insurgent candidates across the country, and I am proud to report that in Maryland, our campaign carried that banner.

“Most notably, we have earned more votes than any third party candidate for governor in Maryland history. I am humbled to have been the face of this victory. Moreover, I am thrilled to see the Maryland Green Party and the coalitions who we have stood arm-in-arm with build on this momentum together.

“These results represent the hard work and dedication of a multitude of community leaders and grassroots organizations, without whom we would not have earned the breadth and depth of support that we did. And while it was my name on the ballot, the victory of earning the greatest third party share of votes in Maryland in 131 years while fighting for working class Marylanders belongs to everyone who donated, volunteered, put up a yard sign, or showed up to a rally.

“The Maryland Green party has also earned ballot access for 2028. This is oft-overlooked but it is such a critical component in how we are able to organize and how we are able to distribute our efforts as a party.

“I don’t think anyone who has spoken with me for more than a minute has the delusion that I believed we would win this election electorally. But make no mistake: 2026 was a victory for all of us, and it is more important than ever that we do not squander these wins, that we do not ignore the Will of The People, and that we spend every moment between now and the next election building our capacity to continue to present credible challenges to power, and credible challengers who are able to meet the moment in ways which the capital-serving parties cannot.”