They have money, power, resources. We have our belief that people deserve better.

It isn't easy running for office with the Green Party. We try to do for almost free what costs our opponents billions of dollars. In most cases our campaigns are 100% volunteer run, when our opponents have armies of paid staff. And we're not afraid to say what's unpopular, what's uncomfortable, or what some people aren't ready to hear -- because we're unbought and owe allegiance to nothing but the truth.

Considering those obstacles, we're grateful to have fielded eleven terrific candidates this year. Eleven brave candidates who signed up to face extreme odds and take a stand.

THANK YOU to all our candidates, especially our statewide candidates Shehla Faizi and Kevin McCormick.

And congratulations for having the courage to take on this fight.

Aly Schmidt, Co-Chair

Green Party of Texas