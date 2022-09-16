Edward Benjamin Bortz

May 10, 1948 – September 10, 2022

Engineer – Social Activist – Poet

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ed Bortz.

Loving father to Yuri (Samantha), Eric (Diem), Sean (Eliza), Neil (Jenny) and Grandfather to Aila, Talia, Emma, Jack, Brennan and Owen. Survived by his brother David.

He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him and forever loved and cherished by his devoted Partner, Sandy Hazley.

Services private for family.