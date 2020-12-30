Green Party National Black Caucus Announces Inauguration Day Reparations and Police Accountability Rally at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C.

Caucus demands Biden and Congress deliver on promises of reparations to the descendants of American Chattel Slavery

WASHINGTON — The National Black Caucus of the Green Party of the United States has announced a partnership with a dozen organizations to commemorate Breonna Taylor with an “Inauguration Day Reparations and Police Accountability Rally” on Wednesday, January 20th at 12:00pm in Washington, D.C. The rally will be held at Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street NW (between K Street NW and the north side of President's Park) and will kick off an ongoing campaign aimed at Biden’s new administration and Congress.

“During his November 7th victory speech, President-elect Joe Biden ‘looked into the eyes’ of Black Americans and made this specific promise: ‘African Americans have always had my back and I’ll have yours,’” said Darryl! Moch, Green Party National Black Caucus Co-Chair. “We will march on Washington, D.C. to ensure he keeps that promise.”

“Despite decades of the Democrats taking Black Americans for granted, Black voters delivered the White House to Biden. Now, it’s time to collect. At the signing of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, despite having invested more than 100% of our fair share of ‘sweat equity’ for over 250 years into the United States, Black Americans owned just 1% of the nation's wealth,” continued Moch. “Now, following a multitude of Democratic majorities since, and the victory announcement of Joe Biden on November 7th, that number remains unchanged.”

The average white household has a net worth of $171,00 while the average Black household has a net worth of only $17,000. The Green Party’s Black Caucus argues the massive disparity of this racial wealth gap is rooted in the United States’ “original sin of chattel slavery and perpetuated by systemic, institutional racism”.

“Fueled by past apologies and commitments (for example, H.R. 194, July 29, 2008), and hope for change, Black voters turned out at a rate of 90% for the Democrats and are rightly credited with handing the election to Biden on this, his third attempt,” said Toya Woodland, Chair of the Green Party of Minnesota, whose members were on the front lines of the George Floyd uprising.

“We demand settlement of the United States debt of reparations to the descendants of American (as of 1776) chattel slavery, beginning with multi-generational direct cash payments, tax-exempt status, the elimination of the mean Black-White wealth gap and the elimination of healthcare outcome disparities,” said Trahern Crews, Green Party National Co-Chair and Chair of the party’s Reparations Working Group. “The Green Party platform calls for the creation of a claim of action and a right to recover inherited wealth and other profits accumulated from the slave trade for the benefit of a reparations trust fund.”

“The National Black Caucus calls on all Greens and allies to join these historic direct actions on January 20th, in Washington, D.C.” said Woodland.

“Only our collective action can hold Joe Biden to his promise to deliver via executive order in the first 100 days, paving the way for what must be a long-term commitment to comprehensive, restorative legislation for descendants of American chattel slavery — AKA African Americans,” continued Woodland. “We delivered, now it’s time to collect!”

The Green Party’s Black Caucus is adding more partners for the event and ongoing campaign, including seeking the endorsement of the national party.

