Green Party of Colorado statement on the 2024 election and beyond

The Green Party of Colorado is pleased to see the growing support for the Green Party both nationally and among the voters of Colorado. Nationally, Jill Stein was the top finisher among the minor parties, getting as much as 18% support in some cities. In Colorado, Jill Stein is currently in 3rd place among Denver County voters and support for the Green Party’s nominee across the state grew by nearly 50% over 2020 results with more ballots left to report. We believe these results show the rising appeal of our peace and climate focused platform, which prioritizes people over profits.

Increasingly intense weather disasters and crop failures are underscoring that climate inaction under the two major parties cannot continue. In Colorado alone, we could cap more abandoned oil and gas infrastructure, reject self-insurance, and enforce current environmental standards rather than letting companies pay to pollute.

We are also encouraged by the rejection of Proposition 131, which would have implemented stripped parties of ballot access and limited political participation to the top-4 funded campaigns. The failure of this measure, despite nearly $19 million in funding from wealthy individuals and special interests, shows that grassroots-powered politics can and does win.

This outcome also presents an opportunity for the Green Party of Colorado to advocate for a true ranked-choice voting system that serves the interests of all Coloradans, not just the corporate class. We believe this is a crucial step towards creating a more responsive democracy where everyone gets their fair share of the say.

In light of these developments, we call on passionate and knowledgeable community members to consider running as Green Party candidates. There are real opportunities to serve up and down the ballot in 2025 and 2026.

Today is when we begin to build our bench for the future. This work starts now to supercharge our movement to create a Colorado that truly puts the needs of its people over corporate profits.



Those who are interested in running for office are invited to join the Green Party of Colorado at our upcoming virtual Future Green Candidates Workshop on Saturday, November 23rd from 2:00 – 3:30 PM MT.

Patrick Dillion

November 16, 2024