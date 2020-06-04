Green Party of the United States to Hold Presidential Nominating Convention Online, July 11, 2020

The Green Party’s 2020 Presidential Nominating Convention (PNC) will take place online due to ongoing public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gathering will be conducted over Zoom from July 9 to July 11, with the PNC proceedings scheduled for July 11 beginning at 12:00pm Eastern Time.

The Green Party will broadcast the PNC live, for free on social media for all. The convention will feature candidate speeches, guest speakers (see below) and approval of the Green Party’s 2020 platform. The 2020 convention's theme is "Climate Justice, Social Justice, Economic Democracy." Credentialed members of the media will be granted access to the Zoom webinar that will host convention delegates, candidates, guest speakers and facilitators.

MEDIA ADVISORY

CONTACTS:

Michael O’Neil, Green Party Communications Manager, meo@gp.org, 202-804-2758

Holly Hart, Green Party Media Committee Coordinator media@gp.org | 202-804-2758

Craig Seeman, Green Party Media Committee Coordinator media@gp.org

Deeanna Taylor, Tamar Yager, Green Party National Meeting Committee Coordinators, anm_info@gp.org

John Andrews, Sanda Everette, Green Party Presidential Campaign Support Committee Coordinators, pcsc@gp.org

What: Green Party of the United States 2020 Presidential Nominating Convention

When: Thursday, July 9 to Saturday, July 11, 2020

Where: Online, broadcast live to GP.org and social media platforms

2020 Green Presidential Nominating Convention Page

Media Credentialing Application

All delegate voting from state Green Parties and identity caucuses will be conducted online via roll call from designated election reporters or through a secure electronic voting application, as determined by convention procedure.

Additional media opportunities will include press conferences with national Green Party leaders, 2020 Green candidates and officeholders, candidates seeking the Green Party presidential nomination, and the Green Party presidential and vice-presidential nominees. Press conferences will be hosted on a dedicated Zoom conference line.

Online workshops and panels will be offered to convention registrants throughout the week. Please register on themedia credentialing page if you are interested in covering program events and news conferences.

Candidates Seeking the Green Party Presidential Nomination

About the Presidential Nomination

Schedule of Press Events - TBA

Details for all events are subject to change. A follow-up advisory with updates and candidate and speaker details will be published before the meeting.

Confirmed 2020 speakers:

Ajamu Baraka, Green Party 2016 vice-presidential nominee, political activist and scholar, whose work has appeared in Black Agenda Report,Common Dreams, Dissident Voice.

Cam Gordon, elected member of the Minneapolis City Council since 2006, co-founder of the Green Party of Minnesota and has been called "the most prominent Green elected official in the US."

Robin Harris, Green Party National Black Caucus Co-Chair and 2018 Green Party candidate Orange County Commissioner, Florida

Jenny Leong, two-term elected Green Party Member of Legislative Assembly of New South Wales, Australia.

Lisa Savage, the Maine Green Independent Party’s candidate for U.S. Senate, running in a ranked choice voting election for that office.

Previous Green nominees, convention sites:

2016 Jill Stein (P), Ajamu Baraka (VP), August 4-7, 2016. Houston, TX

2012 Jill Stein (P), Cheri Honkala (VP), July 12-15, 2012, Baltimore, MD

2008 Cynthia McKinney (P), Rosa Clemente (VP), July 10-13, 2008, Chicago, IL

2004 David Cobb (P), Pat LaMarche (VP), June 23-28, 2004. Milwaukee, WI

2000 Ralph Nader (P), Winona LaDuke (VP); June 24-25, 2000. Denver, CO

1996 Ralph Nader (P), Winona LaDuke (VP); August 19, 1996. Los Angeles, CA

