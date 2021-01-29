Green Party Urges Bolder Action on Climate, End Support for Fossil Fuels and Nukes

The Green Party of the United States said today that the Climate Executive Orders issued this week by President Biden are a step forward, but far more action is needed.

Green Party of the United States

www.gp.org

For Immediate Release:

Friday, January 29, 2021

Contact:

Michael O’Neil, Communications Manager, meo@gp.org, 202-804-2758

Mark Dunlea, Co-chair, Green party Eco-Action Committee, dunleamark@aol.com

Holly Hart, Co-chair, Media Committee, media@gp.org, 202-804-2758

Craig Seeman, Co-chair, Media Committee, media@gp.org, 202-804-2758

While the party supported Biden’s move to stop new fossil fuel leases on federal lands and once again reject the permits for the XL Keystone Pipeline, Greens want the federal government to halt all new fossil fuel infrastructure, including a national ban on fracking natural gas. Greens stated that in its first week, the Biden administration issued at least 31 new oil drilling permits authorizing operations on federal land and in coastal waters. Greens also opposed $6 billion in recent Congressional energy deals for carbon capture technologies that would allow the continued burning of fossil fuels.

The Green Party applauds the move to require 40% of climate funding to assist disadvantaged communities through challenging environmental racism. However, as one of the world’s wealthiest nations, the U.S. must provide funds for developing countries to compensate for our country’s major role driving global warming worldwide.

“A decade ago, the Green Party initiated the call for an ecosocialist Green New Deal, which included a ten-year timeline to move to 100% renewables and zero emissions with an economic bill of rights including Medicare for All and a guaranteed living wage job along with housing and education. It is good that the Democrats finally grasp that investing in renewables is a job creation strategy, but we have to say no to fossil fuel companies with strong mandated reductions in greenhouse gas emissions” said Mark Dunlea, co-chair of the Green Party’s Eco-Action Committee.

The Eco-Action Committee has endorsed a variety of proposals for Biden to take as Executive Acts on climate, including those described at ClimatePresident.org. Howie Hawkins, the 2020 Green Party presidential candidate outlined what his first day, if elected, would look like.

“We were heartened to hear Senate Majority Leader Schumer supports the need for Biden to formally declare a climate emergency, which would expand the President’s powers to solve the problem. We also need to slash the huge amount of money we waste on the Pentagon, the world’s #1 polluter, and reinvest our tax dollars in the many domestic needs we have. The Green New Deal should be the basis of any COVID relief package,” said Darryl! Moch, co-chair of the Green National Black Caucus and chair of the D.C Statehood Green Party.

The Green Party is committed to environmental justice and a Just Transition. Dr. Jill Stein was issued an arrest warrant during her 2016 Presidential campaign for protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline. Greens demand an end to all new pipelines such as Line 3 and Mountain Valley. Greens also oppose the continued use of nuclear power due to environmental and health damage.

“We need to transform the Federal Renewable Energy Commission (FERC) from a rubber stamp for the fossil fuel industry to a proponent of renewable energy. The Treasury Department and Security and Exchange Commission should issue regulations to block the financial industry from investing in fossil fuels. We need to move to public ownership and democratic control of our energy system, as the domination of the capitalist marketplace has led us to climate disaster. It is time to take a range of actions, including a robust carbon fee and dividend program to hold polluters accountable for the damage they have caused,” said Gloria Mattera, Green Party National Co-Chair.

Green Party of the United States

www.gp.org

202-804-2758

Newsroom | Twitter: @GreenPartyUS

Green Party Platform

Green New Deal

Green candidate database and campaign information

Facebook page

YouTube

Green Pages: The official publication of record of the Green Party of the United States

Green Papers

~ END ~