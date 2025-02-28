The Green Party of St. Louis proudly endorses Inez Bordeaux for Alderwoman of Ward 3! Vote in the primary Tuesday March 4th and early voting around the city.

Inez is a nurse, community organizer, and abolitionist and we encourage everyone to check out Inez’s platform at inezbordeauxforstl.com.

Inez has substantial plans for housing justice and for ending poverty in St. Louis. We agree with Inez for Medicare for all, ending corporate TIFs, for cash reparations, and much more.

‘We deserve better than what we have been getting from our elected officials, we deserve a city where we all thrive’ -Inez Bordeaux

@inezbordeauxstl

#stlouis #abolition #housingjustice #medicareforall #election #greenparty #stlouiselection