Michael Dennis on Taxes

Hey, my name is Michael Dennis. I am one of the national co-chairs of the Green Party of the United States.

And I want to take a quick minute to lift up one particular part of the Republican tax bill that I find quite egregious and that’s the elimination of the deduction for people that spend over 10% of their adjusted income on an out-of-pocket medical expense.

This is going to affect people who for example, purchase a motorized wheelchair, which can cost thousands of dollars, and thus certainly could be over 10% of someone’s income.

Or for example someone who pays for a personal care assistant whether for themselves or for a loved one so that that person can continue to live independently instead of for example going into a nursing home.

Those expenses are incredibly expensive and thus eliminating that tax deduction may make those necessities for a dignified life unaffordable for those persons and so I find that unacceptable.

This is not disposable income that is being utilized because the dignity and accessibility and quality of life for those persons with disability is not disposable.

We need a government that actively seeks to remove the barriers to participation in society for everyone especially those persons with disabilities.

And we need a tax code that reflects that as well.