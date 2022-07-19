I have strong opinions about this one. I keep hearing people say that the parents are the key to making our school system work. I don't understand how we have people in leadership roles who do not understand that shaming parents is not a way to get them involved.

PLEASE stop saying that parents "do not care about their children's education". Especially if you are not creating asynchronous ways for them to be involved. Some parents do not speak English. Some parents work multiple jobs just to get by. Some parents do not have childcare. Some parents work shifts that would never allow them to attend your set meeting times. We need to consider the barriers for participation not just for our students but also their parents. Parents have not changed. Their capacity has changed because of the economy.

Ashley Esposito

for Baltimore City Board of Education

https://ashleyesposito.com