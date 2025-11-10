Proposal 1269: Designation of the Israeli Defense Forces IDF as a Terrorist Organization

Photo: Al-Quds News Network

Background

A declaration by the Green Party of the United States (GPUS) to formally designate the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) as a terrorist organization, based on its long-standing and systematic use of state terror against the Palestinian people and neighboring populations through military occupation, collective punishment, and violations of international law.

Since its formation in 1948 through the merger of Zionist paramilitary groups responsible for massacres such as Deir Yassin, the IDF has been central to a project of ethnic cleansing, land seizure, and apartheid. Over the decades, it has destroyed thousands of Palestinian villages, enforced military law over Palestinians inside Israel until 1966, carried out mass arrests without trial, and repeatedly targeted civilians, journalists, hospitals, schools, refugee camps, and areas of worship. From the Nakba (1948) to the Great March of Return (2018â€“2019) to the ongoing genocidal campaigns in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon, the IDFâ€™s conduct constitutes an unbroken pattern of war crimes and crimes against humanity, as documented by the United Nations, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch.



In line with the GPUS commitment to peace, nonviolence, anti-colonialism, and human rights, and following the precedent set by the Green Party of England and Wales, which in June 2024 voted to designate the IDF as a terrorist organization, this proposal reaffirms the Green Partyâ€™s moral clarity in opposing all forms of militarism, apartheid, and genocide.

Proposal

The Green Party of the United States:





Formally designates the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) as a terrorist organization based on its consistent and systematic use of violence against civilian populations.



Calls for an immediate end to all U.S. military aid to Israel and application of the Leahy Law to all IDF units.



Supports the international prosecution of IDF officers involved in war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and crimes against humanity.

Approved by the National Committee of the Green Party of the United States, November 9, 2025