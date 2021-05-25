Steering Committee of the Green Party of the United States Statement on the “Dialogue not Expulsion” group

For the past 18 months, in stark contraposition to our values of Social Justice and Feminism, the “Dialogue not Expulsion” group has sustained a public and personal assault against some of the most marginalized and oppressed people in our Party. They have been coordinating an international effort targeting the credibility of our Accreditation Committee, our National Committee and our Steering Committee, along with individual Greens. Actions that members of the “Dialogue not Expulsion” group have engaged in do not align with the Green Party core values of Social Justice, Feminism, Youth Rights and Grassroots Democracy.

Furthermore, the views and positions of the “Dialogue not Expulsion” group are fundamentally at odds with our Party's foundational platform and the 10 Key Values of the Green Party of the United States. The Steering Committee repudiates the policies, positions and conduct of the “Dialogue not Expulsion” group in the strongest possible terms.

This group began a campaign of disruption at last year’s Presidential Nomination Convention which continued on our email lists, including coordinated email campaigns attempting to destroy the reputations of at least one Steering Committee member and more than one Co-Chair of a National Standing Committee. They have engaged with multiple international hate groups based in the United Kingdom to coordinate and amplify their message, as has been detailed numerous times in our National Committee discussion list. They have expressed contempt for our Committees and processes, our members and our values. They have subjected Accreditation Committee members, Steering Committee members, Committee Co-Chairs and Greens to months of insults, insinuations and unfounded allegations of corruption, collusion and threats of violence.

Many Greens and observers outside the Party have been misled by the “Dialogue not Expulsion” group to believe they are officially connected to the Green Party of the United States. This group is not, and has never been, a recognized affiliate of the Green Party. Our affiliated Identity Caucuses are formed according to our Bylaws and are designed to give representation to historically disenfranchised groups. They are not formed around ideologies.

Further, The “Dialogue not Expulsion” group attempted to gain legitimacy through unauthorized use of the Green Party ”Earthflower” logo on their website and signup form. The Steering Committee authorized our Communications Manager to contact the hosting service for the “Dialogue not Expulsion” website, which resulted in the successful removal of the logo from all of their pages, save for one page where our request is still pending. We remain committed to ensuring our intellectual property is not misused and are deeply offended that our logo, long associated with ecology and wisdom, has been misused for the purpose of discrimination.

They did this to provide a veneer of authority and to lend credibility to their contention that there is a “question” in our Party of transgender inclusion and participation. There is no question regarding the full equality and participation of trans people in the Green Party. We remind all Greens that gender identity and gender expression were part of our foundational Platform in 2000 and affirmed again in 2018 by the overwhelming vote of the National Committee.

We challenge all Greens to consciously confront the systems of oppression within themselves and within society. Without equivocation we declare:

Trans men are men

Trans women are women

Nonbinary people are valid

Hate has no place in the Green Party and we want to assure gender, sexual and romantic minorities that they have a political home here.

In solidarity,

The Steering Committee of the Green Party of the United States