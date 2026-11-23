As the Green Party of New Jersey candidate for the US House in District 3, I’d so very much like to thank all those who supported myself and other Green candidates with getting our message out to the voters on Election Day; a message distinct from the establishment-party candidates.

And while we did not prevail, the Green Party remains steadfast against militarism, plutocracy, and ecological irresponsibility. We advocate Medicare for All and an eco-socialist Green New Deal, programs which emphasize inclusiveness and benefit the many and not the few.



And lastly the reformation of an electoral system where big money enables the two retrograde parties to keep dominating decade after decade. We heard the electorate’s clamor for such reforms this year and again while we didn’t prevail we will continue with such reforms into the future.



Thank you so much as I (we) wish everyone a blessed Thanksgiving and hope that the next Congress in the New Year will turn our Nation back into its right direction.



Steven Welzer

Green Party Candidate

NJ Congressional District 3

www.welzerforcongress.org

