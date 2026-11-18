I want to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who voted for me in this 2026 general election and my appreciation to everyone who voted in the election. I will also express my condolences to those who are soon to be disappointed. I expect an end to ICE occupation violence, two more years of talking about Trump, and partial restoration of Biden administration policies.

For Texas, I do expect better public school funding and some improvement in health insurance availability, and eventual redistricting in favor of Democrats. Unfortunately, I see no other advocate for improved public transportation, sustainable rural prosperity, or reform of the electoral system. I see no vision for a sustainable and just Texas society. We will have a somewhat more friendly state government and some effort towards visible improvements for promotional purposes.

Electoral politics is not a consumer service. To be effective in electoral politics people must be organized in groups and maintain personal contacts. The strength and endurance of these organized groups is a determining factor in electoral politics. A political party will be successful according to its ability to maintain organized groups over time. Political results are not served as consumer choices, rather they are created by purposeful organized actions. The government is a prize to be won and used to benefit the groups that have gained control or influence. My purpose as a Green Party candidate was to gain influence so the issues would be considered and progress could be made. I don't know if that was at all successful, but I will keep trying.

The establishment parties serve the ruling class — corporations and the wealthy and powerful. They are well funded and able to maintain their organizations over time. Their purpose, which they share with the establishment media, is to promote and maintain the economic and political hierarchy. The establishment parties are likewise maintained by the hierarchy with funding and media attention. One could be forgiven for thinking that theatrical scripting, with Trump as the bad guy, is the model for this election cycle. Trump's deliberate offending of most voters with brash behavior, tarrif excess, ICE attacks, and an illegal war set the stage for a handoff portrayed as a Democrat rescue. The Soros funded Indivisible "No Kings" campaign together with DSA collaboration has led progressive voters to the Democrats and will wrap progressive garb over establishment policy. As usual, talking points, the news cycle, pressures of daily life, and ceaseless propaganda serve to direct the establishment partisan mind to supporting this establishment hierarchy and away from serving our common interests and moral purposes.

The Green Party of Texas does not promote the hierarchy. It is a small and a completely volunteer organization. The funding level is enough to maintain a presence on the internet, but not enough to assemble serious resources for political campaigns. Money donations to the Green Party of Texas are helpful and please make a one time donation or a $5/month commitment. What is most helpful is volunteer willingness and commitment to maintain an organized group in your county.

My campaign strategy was to advocate for issues in practical terms and avoid ideological stereotypes and class conflicts. I confess to not being a very good candidate and there is room for improvement in my formulations of the issues. In hindsight, I should have been more clear that my proposals were in favor of working families and struggling young people and been more effective in communicating. The class conflict is real. The climate emergency is real. Texas has an oppressed and precarious lower class and the middle class continues to be divided into the fortunate and unfortunate. Droughts, floods, and dangerous heat will continue to worsen. Life will continue to become more difficult for too many Texans as present trends continue. An important way government can help is through public services such as improved public education, public transportation, affordable housing, more available health care, and better protection of public health. The establishment will promote "economic growth" as a cure-all, but that is more and more an illusion of inflation as the empire contracts and the environment deteriorates. With the real estate and data center bubbles as examples, Wall Street will seek to extract more from Texans as overseas sources are reduced.

It is possible that the new Democrat dominance of state government will produce some improvement in these issues, but not likely. Neither improving transportation choices nor investment in rural or sustainable economic programs were featured in Democrat campaigns. Regarding the federal government, the stock markets briefly rallied on the election results, which indicates the erratic policies of the Trump administration will be tempered and stabilized, but the AI bubble may be deflating. This does not mean that working families or struggling young people will have any better time of things. Nor does it mean there will be any progress on climate change adaptation. Austerity and global warming will continue to have bipartisan support.

It is a sad state of American Democracy today that no more than 10% of the 435 House seats are ever up for change. That’s because of the recent decades of gerrymandering of the US House of Representatives by BOTH parties. Republicans and Democrats alike have ensconced themselves into safe seats by cleverly redefining House districts. They then financially and legally gang up on anyone who dares to run as an independent or from any other party. Ballot denial of all challengers is a game both play. The American voting public has been institutionally disenfranchised by the extreme gerrymandering in recent years—all of which has been endorsed and legitimized by the US Supreme Court. America’s Deja Vu 2026 Midterm Election

Despite the shortcomings, I believe electoral politics and voting are important tools for shaping our future. However, our own actions are more important than hope for government provided solutions. I think we should be preparing for an Eocene or Pliocene climate by becoming more resilient and sustainable at a community level. Local food production and safeguards against dangerous heat are essential parts of sustainable communities. Alternative transportation resources are also essential. Enlarging forests and organic regenerative agriculture are regional efforts that are likewise essential. The need for participation continues and is growing. The task is to develop resources for living that are practical and not dependent on the economic and social hierarchy.

The geologic record shows past times when the greenhouse gas concentrations were similar to present levels. This implies that our climate and environment will come to resemble the the conditions of those eras. Sea levels were up to 65 feet higher and temperatures were possibly ten degrees F° above those of today. But it seems that more particular comparisons are too difficult to make. Our society has activated slow-moving and overwhelmingly powerful forces that we do not understand. I simply expect present trends to continue — Texas will become more hot and dry, with the occasional flood or large wildfire.

I wish I could be more optimistic. I am simply calling things as I see them. The hope we have is from our positive and organized actions to build our own future that is better than it would be otherwise. Let us keep on keeping on!

Best wishes to you!

Kevin McCormick

www.kmm2026.org