The Green Party of the United States Black Caucus Calls for End to Police Brutality and Abuse of Power

WASHINGTON, DC — The Green Party of the United States National Black Caucus condemned Akron police officers' killing of Jayland Walker on June 27, 2022. Police officers fired more than 90 bullets at Walker. He was not carrying a weapon when shot at and killed. Police initially claimed that he had fired at them. The gun in question did not have Walker's prints on it and was found to be registered to a white man living in another part of Ohio.

Darryl! LC Moch, National Black Caucus Co-Chair, stated, “An accountability model that eliminates the ability of police unions to defend officers accused of misconduct is essential to finally putting an end to the killing of unarmed black men, women, and children by police.”

The Green Party of the United States Black Caucus endorses a proposed Congressional Resolution that calls for an end to racial disparities in the application of U.S. policing practices and a shift toward public safety and security that is community-oriented.

“It's necessary that a just society recognizes that all people have equal access to resources. Police need to be held accountable to end racism. Community based policing ensures that law enforcement agencies reflect the racial makeup of their communities and are democratically controlled. We need to see these changes.” says Rei Stone-Grover, National Steering Committee Co-Chair.

The Green Party of the United States Black Caucus calls for an end to police brutality, immunity, and abuse of power. Over the past few decades, there have been numerous videotaped excessive force crimes against and killings of Black Americans at the hands of white police and other law enforcement officers. In fact, 313 black people were killed by police in 2016 alone. This is a serious human rights crisis that continues to be ignored by the powers that be.

Philena Farley, National Black Caucus Media Co-Chair, reflects on the media bias of injustices and black issues, “We do not need more black candidates ‘twerking for votes’ like Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack (D). We need independent progressive black candidates that will change the system outside the duopoly.”

The Green Party of the United States Black Caucus is a network of Black leaders and activists working to proactively, constructively, uniquely, and practically address the needs of Black communities. We are part of the Green Party, an independent political party, organizing and mobilizing for peace, justice, and respect of all people and the planet.

The Green Party of the United States is the ONLY national party whose platform has committed to full and complete reparations.

