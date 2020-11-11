Veterans Day 2020: I'm a Veteran. Here's Why I'm Also a Green

My name is Margaret Elisabeth. I’m a Co-Chair of the Green Party of the United States and a veteran of the 101st Airborne. I felt it was important to reach out to veterans this year in a way which I’ve not done before because this year has been unlike any other in my life.

Few people know the horrors of war like soldiers who have been deployed to war zones and the civilians which have had to bear the brunt of those conflicts. As veterans, we recognize there are legitimate uses of our military, and the Green Party has a foreign policy which honors our veterans in a real and tangible way by advancing a Foreign Policy based on Peace and Disarmament.

The Green Party believes the United States should use its military capabilities to defend the defenseless and not engage in wars of occupation and aggression. We believe the United States should sign the International Criminal Court Agreement and respect the authority of that institution. We believe the United States should recognize and support the right of the U.N. to intervene when a nation-state engages in genocidal acts or persistent violation and denial of the human rights of an ethnic or religious group within its boundaries. We recognize and support the U.N. mandate to protect the victims of such acts.

After experiencing the continued betrayal of the duopoly for the last 20 years, many veterans find themselves without a political home. They’ve rejected the failed policies of the Republicans and the Democrats and left “politics” behind altogether. They’ve become disillusioned with the political process and choose to not participate any longer, convinced their voice doesn’t matter.

Veterans’ sense of loyalty and duty to our Country and People resonates quite well with the Green Party’s mission of “Save the Planet, Save the People” and the sense of duty and obligation we all feel to make our country a better place to live. We can’t fix this on our own. We need your help. We’re a political party that has a lot of growing to do, so donations would be great, but we need people with passion, drive and energy to join us and change the world.

If you’re a veteran and you’re reading this, I’d like to issue a personal challenge: get involved in the politics that shape and impact your life. The Green Party of the United States is the only party that puts the lives of our veterans before the profit of oil companies. Join us and help us save our country!

In Highest Regard,

~Margaret Elisabeth

Co-Chair Green Party of the United States