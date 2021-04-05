Full-time Position: Virtual Office Manager

The Green Party of the United States seeks a full-time office manager to administer record-keeping, information and correspondence between a broad variety of stakeholders. We are especially looking for someone who can grasp the bigger picture of building a connected, dynamic organization while also keeping an eye on the finer details.

Major areas of work for this position include:

Correspondence

Manage daily, emailed correspondence and requests from both the general public and party stakeholders using the FreshDesk ticketing system.





Respond to snail mail as needed (rare).





Check voicemail and respond as needed on a daily basis.





Update contact information of officer and committee personnel for the national party and affiliates. Facilitate communication between them when practical.





Support party Secretary with maintaining various lists (e.g. delegate lists, state officer lists)





Assist with monitoring community engagement on social media platforms.

Office Systems

Oversee cloud-based file storage system (Google Drive), including the organization of file directories and access permissions.





Ensure new committee members are oriented on how to use the file storage system.





Manage calendar of committee and caucus meetings (Google calendar) and Zoom tele-conference software access.





Administer custom, online forms used to receive inquiries and requests from volunteers, donors, the general public and personnel from the national party and affiliates.





Manage sensitive virtual office information such as logins for online service subscriptions and payments.

Database Maintenance

Update supporter, prospect, donor and volunteer data as needed in CRM (NationBuilder).





Establish and maintain volunteer activation paths in NationBuilder.





Use NationBuilder, tagging, list and filter features to maintain relationships with internal constituencies such as committee members, volunteers and officers.





Conduct basic database maintenance as able, such as merging records and donor subscription adjustments





Track lapsed donors and request updated info such as new credit card info.

Volunteer Management

Maintain and optimize a system for receiving and fulfilling requests from Green Party committees seeking volunteer assistance.





Facilitate connections between party committees and interested volunteers based on a combination of criteria: skills (e.g. video editing), location, availability (e.g. episodic, lead volunteer) and area of interest (e.g. ballot access, mass mobilization around issues).





Manage and optimize systems for responding to, and making use of, the large volumes of individuals who indicate interest in volunteering via sign-up forms, whether through direct engagement and onboarding or referrals to affiliated state parties and electoral campaigns.

Special Events

Assist with registration and other logistics for the Green Party’s Annual National Meeting and Presidential Nominating Convention.





Assist scheduling and production of online events for the general public and party stakeholders.

Experience and Skills

At least two years experience in office management or coordination





Experience engaging multiple stakeholders in collaborative processes for collective impact.





Independent and self-directed





Demonstrated commitment to racial equity and social justice.





Tech savvy. Must have experience with current digital organizing and communications tools, including CRMs.

Personal Qualifications

Must be a people person with strong interpersonal skills.





Must believe in the importance of good government and electoral politics.





Self-starter who always has ideas on how to do things better and the wisdom to prioritize those ideas accordingly.



Comfortable working cohesively with dozens of geographically distributed colleagues, most of whom are volunteers.





Results-oriented and internally motivated to foster a vibrant, connected membership to power a dynamic organization.





Believe in the Green Party mission and our political independence, even if not registered to vote in the Green Party (Green Party membership, as a registered voter, is appreciated but not at all necessary).

Compensation & Benefits

Commensurate with experience: $38,000-42,000





Benefits include a $365/month healthcare reimbursement (used to help pay for premiums on the exchange and/or other out-of-pocket health care costs).





Employer contributions of 2% to SIMPLE IRA.





Generous paid time off policy





Flexible work schedule -- you will work from home mostly at your own schedule (noting that there are a lot of nights and weekends given that so many stakeholders are volunteers with other day jobs)





Union representation with the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW)



The Green Party is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We strongly encourage candidates of color, LGBTQ communities, veterans, and people with disabilities to apply. We also note that studies have shown that women and people of color are less likely to apply for jobs unless they believe they meet every one of the qualifications as described in a job description. We are most interested in finding the best candidate for the job, and that candidate may be one who comes from a less traditional background. We would encourage you to apply, even if you don't believe you meet every one of our qualifications described.

Resumes and cover letters should be sent to [email protected] . Deadline for applications is Apri 30, 2021.





