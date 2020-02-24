We are coming to Harrisburg

PHILADELPHIA – The Green Party of Pennsylvania will be holding a 2-day Convention and business meeting on March 21-22 in Harrisburg.

Can you RSVP and plan to meet us there?

The event will be held at the Historic Harrisburg Resource Center, a renovated bank of the former Central Trust Co (circa 1893).

With a series of workshops lead by local leaders and activists we are planning to focus on building organizational infrastructure. These workshops will help participants better understand the issues facing their communities and how to affect positive change using grassroots efforts. Our Saturday will cover topics such as:

Running Issue Campaigns

Community Engagement

Successful Messaging

Organizing Mass Meetings

Navigating Ballot Access

In addition we will have time to hear from the state-wide slate of candidates seeking the Green Party 2020 ballot line including President, Attorney General, Auditor General, and Treasurer candidates.

The Admission for the Saturday events will be $15. There is no fee for the Sunday business meeting. Activities will be held between 10am and 5pm each day.

RSVP today and Join us in Harrisburg!

