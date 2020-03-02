2020 Texas Precinct Conventions

HOUSTON – All precinct conventions for the various counties with Green Party of Texas affiliate chapters will take place Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Check the list below for the venue in your county. Conventions are scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

The 10th, one week after primary election day, is the date that the Texas Electoral Code establishes for non-primary parties such as the Green and Libertarian Parties.

All voters intending to participate in these conventions are requested to bring their voter registration cards to verify that they have not voted in another party's primary election this year. If you're registered to vote and you haven't voted in any other party primary or convention this year, then you can vote in the joint, county-wide, Green Party precinct convention from 7pm to 9pm

We'll be voting for President of the United States as a candidate for the Green Party of the United States.

We'll also be voting on any statewide Green candidates.

We'll be voting for State House candidates.

We'll be voting for Congressional candidates.

Further, we'll be selecting delegates to County Conventions and introducing resolutions to be reviewed by them and potentially going on to the Green Party of Texas State Convention.

The Bexar County Green Party will meet at PicaPica Plaza, 910 SE Military Dr, San Antonio, Texas 78214

The Collin County Green Party will meet at The Central Market Cafe, 320 Coit Rd Plano, TX 75075.

The Dallas County Green Party will meet at Truck Yard, 5624 Sears St Dallas, TX 75206.

The Denton County Green Party will meet at Sweetwater Grill and Tavern 115 South Elm St., Denton, Texas 76201

The Harris County Green Party will meet at Midtown Bar and Grill at 415 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019

The Orange County Green Party has announced that its 2020 precinct conventions will meet at Lions Den Park 1082 main Street Orange TX 77630.

The Tarrant County Green Party will meet at T & P Tavern, 221 W Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76102-6604

The Travis County Green Party will meet at Dirty Martin's 2808 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705

