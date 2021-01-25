Announcing the 2021 GRP Membership Drive!

BOSTON – Today the Green-Rainbow Party is launching our membership drive for 2021. It is my pleasure to invite you to consider joining the party!

Our State Committee adopted a Membership Dues Policy, which we hope will achieve two basic goals. First, we want to secure our financial future by expanding our base of reliable donors. Second, we want to solidify our grassroots organizing model by inviting you to take greater responsibility for the welfare of our party.

You may already be aware that you can register to vote at https://vote.gov/register/ma/.

Be aware that you may have to write-in “Green-Rainbow Party” as your political designation, since our official recognition as a political party in Massachusetts depends on the results of the last election cycle.

We greatly appreciate our registered voters! They reflect the broad constituency our party has. By registering to vote you can participate in our primaries and contribute to sustaining our major party status. But registering to vote doesn’t automatically connect you with the party. Most of our communications go out through email blasts, social media, and local chapters. We want an engaged membership that can guide our priorities and hold us accountable. Becoming a dues paying member is one step toward building that relationship.

Last year we created the dues policy but didn’t have a fundraising director to ask for your participation. As a result, twenty-six people paid dues in 2020. This year it is my goal to double that number as quickly as possible. Can you help us meet our first benchmark by being one of the first 42 individuals to pay dues in 2021?

As of now, 14 dues payers have already helped us raise $605. Thank you!

Click here to become a dues paying member!

Our dues are sliding scale from $10 to $50. As always, you may contact us to request a waiver if you cannot pay for any reason.

We cannot legally accept your contribution if you are not a citizen or permanent resident, but we still welcome your membership application and participation outside of voting in our primaries.

It is our policy to not accept contributions from state or federal registered lobbyists, no matter what the issue.

Sincerely,

Matthew Andrews

Fundraising Director, Green Rainbow Party of Massachusetts

http://www.green-rainbow.org/