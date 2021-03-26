2021 Illinois Green Party Spring Convention
CHICAGO – Join the Illinois Green Party for our 2021 Spring Convention!
Register for the Convention at: https://www.ilgp.org/2021convention
You will get a link to the ZOOM when you RSVP. Following the Convention (and a dinner break) we will be hosting our Spring Fundraiser, with special guest Howie Hawkins, via ZOOM.
Saturday, April 17, 2021 AT
10:00 a.m. EDT – 5:00 p.m. EDT
Register here.
Tickets start at $15, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. (Click Low Income Tickets in the event link.)
Fundraiser tickets are available here.
Proposed Agenda for ILGP Spring Convention/Membership Meeting
I. 9-10 a.m.: Networking and Introductions [We will need a facilitator to moderate discussion and make sure everyone has chance to introduce themselves]
II. 10 a.m. – 12 noon: Business meeting
- a. Select facilitator, amend/approve agenda
- b. Proposed By-Laws Amendment to Article 2-B-5
- c. Election of Officers for 2021-Spring 2022
- i. Co-chairs (2)
- ii. Membership Steward
- iii. Secretary
- iv. Treasurer
- v. Delegates to GPUS National Committee (up to 9)
- vi. Alternate delegates to GPUS National Committee (up to 9)
- d. (If time permits): Overview of campaign calendar for 2022 election cycle and ballot access requirements; initial discussion of strategy
- e. (If time permits): Preliminary discussion on Platform revision process and suggested platform changes for Fall meeting
III. Noon – 1 p.m.: Intermission/Break for lunch
IV. 1 – 4 p.m.: Police Reform & Community Workshops
- a. 1:00: Community Control of the Police - Learn more about the Civilian Police Accountability Council (CPAC) as a community model to organize.
- b. 1:30: Green Organizing - Learn about Illinois Green Party resources and values that help foster community control and organize actions
- c. 2:00: Co-operative business - Pending Dill Pickle in Chicago
- d. 2:30: Timebank concept - Mike Strode from Kola Nut Collab
- e. 3:00: Statewide Fossil Fuel Divestment Ordinance - 350 Chicago
- f. 3:30 Township Referenda - Steve Alesch
7:00 p.m. Fundraiser with Howie Hawkins
Showing 1 reaction