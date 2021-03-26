2021 Illinois Green Party Spring Convention

CHICAGO – Join the Illinois Green Party for our 2021 Spring Convention!

Register for the Convention at: https://www.ilgp.org/2021convention

You will get a link to the ZOOM when you RSVP. Following the Convention (and a dinner break) we will be hosting our Spring Fundraiser, with special guest Howie Hawkins, via ZOOM.

Saturday, April 17, 2021 AT

10:00 a.m. EDT – 5:00 p.m. EDT

Register here.

Tickets start at $15, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. (Click Low Income Tickets in the event link.)

Fundraiser tickets are available here.

Proposed Agenda for ILGP Spring Convention/Membership Meeting

I. 9-10 a.m.: Networking and Introductions [We will need a facilitator to moderate discussion and make sure everyone has chance to introduce themselves]

II. 10 a.m. – 12 noon: Business meeting

- a. Select facilitator, amend/approve agenda

- b. Proposed By-Laws Amendment to Article 2-B-5

- c. Election of Officers for 2021-Spring 2022

- i. Co-chairs (2)

- ii. Membership Steward

- iii. Secretary

- iv. Treasurer

- v. Delegates to GPUS National Committee (up to 9)

- vi. Alternate delegates to GPUS National Committee (up to 9)

- d. (If time permits): Overview of campaign calendar for 2022 election cycle and ballot access requirements; initial discussion of strategy

- e. (If time permits): Preliminary discussion on Platform revision process and suggested platform changes for Fall meeting

III. Noon – 1 p.m.: Intermission/Break for lunch

IV. 1 – 4 p.m.: Police Reform & Community Workshops

- a. 1:00: Community Control of the Police - Learn more about the Civilian Police Accountability Council (CPAC) as a community model to organize.

- b. 1:30: Green Organizing - Learn about Illinois Green Party resources and values that help foster community control and organize actions

- c. 2:00: Co-operative business - Pending Dill Pickle in Chicago

- d. 2:30: Timebank concept - Mike Strode from Kola Nut Collab

- e. 3:00: Statewide Fossil Fuel Divestment Ordinance - 350 Chicago

- f. 3:30 Township Referenda - Steve Alesch

7:00 p.m. Fundraiser with Howie Hawkins