Save the Date! Annual Maine Green Independent Convention
Our annual convention of the Maine Green Independent Party will be held from June 3 to June 5 as an online event using Zoom.
Friday night, June 3 will be an informal social pre-party, with business beginning Saturday morning.
The following times are tentative:
- Friday June 3 -- 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. social gathering
- Saturday, June 4 -- 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., business
- Sunday, June 5 -- 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., business
We plan on doing the following items on these days:
SATURDAY: bylaws amendments, budget passage, keynote speaker and elections of co-chair, treasurer, state committee and international and national party representatives
SUNDAY: pass a platform, elect county committees, pass goals, workshops and speakers.
Times and agenda topics for the days are subject to change and will be nailed down with more certainty closer to the convention.
SAVE THE DATE!
Participation open to all enrolled Maine Green Independents.
To donate for registration, please mail a check to MGIP, PO Box 10345, Portland ME 04104 or visit https://mainegreens.org/donate to donate electronically.
We can't wait to see you all again!
LINK INFORMATION WILL BECOME AVAILABLE CLOSER TO THE CONVENTION
