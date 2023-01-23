Welcome to the 2023 climate surprise!

The year 2023 didn't wait too long to make its remarkable presence known as January has brought unprecedented rains and storms roaring through California. The Atmospheric river and subsequent wind, storms, floods, and mud slides have killed at least 19 people and left tens of thousands under evacuation orders and storm watches. Heavy rainfall in downtown San Francisco flooded all of Highway 101's six lanes, and just last week in Sacramento, deluge of rains with 70-mile an hour winds knocked out power for over 345,000 people.

Despite California's commitment to climate mitigation and green infrastructure, we need far more floodplains, reservoirs, and natural percolating basins as this era of climate destabilization becomes our new normal. The Green Party of California Platform on Ecology and Earth Stewardship stresses the need for adopting natural mitigation practices and demands a shift to renewable Energy and an end to fossil fuel extraction in order to avoid planetary collapse.

Today, as we find ourselves and our communities unprepared for the coming of even more unpredictable and violent weather, we must unite to demand immediate sweeping climate action by our representatives.

Green Party of California

www.cagreens.org/

#ClimateEmergency #EndExtraction #Renewables