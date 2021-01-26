Formation of the United States Green Party first affiliated disability caucus

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Green Party (INGP) held its coordinating committee meeting utilizing Zoom teleconferencing due to COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday, December

12th.

The creation of the Disability Caucus signifies a step towards inclusion and diversity for the INGP. The Disability Caucus foci include advocating for disability issues within the state of Indiana, promoting disability issues within the Green Party, and promoting the INGP to the disability community.

Indiana Green Party

www.greenpartyin.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 26, 2021

Contact:

Cassiday Moriarity, media@greenpartyin.com

Board members of the Indiana Green Party gathered and voted on accepting the Disability Caucus letter for affiliation amongst other items on the agenda. This formation signifies the United State’s first Green Party Disability Caucus. There is an attempt at a national scale for the formation of a Disability Caucus, however, it has yet to meet requirements for affiliation as of yet.

Part of the requirements for affiliation includes acceptance of the ten key values, have a minimum of three active INGP Members in the local, and adopt functional bylaws that express the 10 key values, elect leaders according to the bylaws, gain familiarity with Roberts rules of order, attest to no substantial disputes within the local regarding of above points, and develop membership forms for locals must include an agreement with 10 key values, and apply for affiliation within 12 months.

The INGP strives to live by the values of the Green movement. The Ten Key Values embody the INGP, and they guide all actions of the Party at all times:

Ecological wisdom

Grassroots democracy

Social justice

Nonviolence

Decentralization

Community-based economics

Feminism

Respect for diversity

Personal and global responsibility

Future focus / sustainability