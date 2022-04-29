Albany, NY: Capital District May Day

Please join the Upper Hudson Green Party for the "Capital District May Day: Work Isn't Working!" event organized by the Capital District May Day Committee of which the Upper Hudson Green Party and other organizations are a part on Saturday April 30 at 1:00 pm at the lake house in Washington Park, Albany, NY.

Come out early at 11:30 am at the Governor’s Mansion for a rally to "Close Norlite Now!": https://fb.me/e/2iytb9mNq