Anti-war protest in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH – A number of Greens were in attendance at the Troops Out of Iraq / No War on Iran rally on Saturday. It was an eventful rally as speakers talked about the true costs of war and the need to end US imperialism. David Hughes spoke on behalf of the Green Party about the US’s long history of lying to get into wars. The event was even disrupted by apparent Nazis shouting anti-semitic slogans, but the crowd gave them the boot pretty quickly once identified.

A follow up event has been scheduled for Monday January 6 at 2:00 p.m., to protest outside of the military recruitment offices in downtown Pittsburgh. Please join in if you can! More details and RSVP on Facebook.

Later in the evening on Monday, January 6, we’ll be joining Tara Yaney as she is sworn-in as the first Green Party elected official in Edgewood and the area! Let’s show her we have her back as she serves in office, to take bold steps to implement Green values in office! We’ll meet at the Edgewood Borough Building for the swearing in at 7:30pm, then meet up at the Map Room afterward for a social. Please join us! More details and RSVP on Facebook.

Also hold the date for Tuesday January 7 at 6:00 p.m. at the Panera Bread on Blvd of the Allies, where we’ll have our first monthly general assembly of 2020! Please join us as we nominate new officers and set our plans in motion for 2020. More info and RSVP on Facebook.

Hope to see you at events this week!

