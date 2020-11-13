Arizona Green Party general membership meeting

The Arizona State Green Party (AZGP) will meet on Saturday, November 14, 2020 and you are invited. The AZGP will meet over zoom. You will have a chance to meet your Arizona Green Party state committee members and hear about the 2020 Green Presidential results. We will learn about ballot access, fundraising and volunteer opportunities.

The Green Party is committed to values-based politics, as expressed in our Ten Key Values. These values guide us in countering and changing a system that extols exploitation, unsustainable consumption, and destructive competition.

In this century, it is imperative that we find sound economic ways to make systemic changes. It is our responsibility to rebuild the political culture of the United States in order to stop wars of aggression, short-sighted ecological destruction, erosion of our rights, and the system that perpetuates social and economic injustice. In other words, we must fundamentally change our society's broken political system.

Now is the time to build a bridge from the world we have to the better world we know is possible.

Now is the time to grow a sustainable political force to work for grassroots democracy, nonviolence, social justice, and ecological wisdom.

We look forward to meeting you on November 14, 2020!

Michael E. Cease

AZGP Secretary

www.azgp.org/

AZGP statewide General Membership meeting

Agenda for Saturday, November 14, 2020

10:00 AM to 12:45 PM

Zoom Meeting

PRE-MEETING SOCIAL

9:30 AM – 10:00 AM

Hosted by Cara Bissell, AZGP Treasurer

INTRODUCTION

10:00 AM – 10:15 AM

Welcome and brief introductions (30 seconds for each introduction)

Liana West, AZGP Co-Chair, Facilitator

10:15 AM – 10:20 AM

Volunteers for role assignments of Stack taker (certain items limited to General Membership members only and not State Committee members**), Time keeper (note, all speakers in the stack are limited to 1 minute), 2 Vibes monitors (one vibes monitor for audio and one vibes monitor for “Chat” notes on Zoom), Public scribe (committee of the whole through “Share Screen” feature on Zoom)

Celeste Castorena, AZGP Recorder, Minutes taker

10:20 AM - 10:25 AM

Minute of silence in respect of Greens we have lost and Honoring Indigenous People, national day of mourning and International Free Leonard Pelteir event on November 26th Liana West, AZGP Co-Chair and Haryaksha Knauer, AZGP Co-Chair

10:25 AM – 10:30 AM

Brief 1990 to 2020 AZGP historical introduction

Celeste Castorena, AZGP Recorder

10:30 AM – 10:35 AM

“On Conflict and Consensus” reading

Cara Bissell, AZGP Treasurer

10:35 AM – 10:50 AM

Jamboard Session and open discussion of concerns, visions and AZGP mission from the general members.

Whiteboard – Sam Hales, AZGP Alternate GP-US Delegate

REPORTS

10:50 AM – 10:55 AM

Treasurer’s report

Cara Bissell, AZGP Treasurer

10:55 AM – 11:00 AM

Fundraising, monthly sustaining donors appeal

Cara Bissell, AZGP Treasurer

11:00 AM – 11:10 AM

National Committee Delegate report (5 minutes)

Celeste Castorena, GP-US Delegate