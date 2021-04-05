Green New Deal co-author weighs in on Biden's infrastructure plan

Mark Dunlea, co-chair of the EcoAction Committee of the Green Party discusses climate change and green politics with comedian Ron Placone, a regular on Jimmy Dore.

The EcoAction Committee will have a webinar of Biden's climate summit with the Global Greens on Tuesday, April 20 (3:00 p.m. EST) as well as a forum on nuclear power and climate change with Howie Hawkins, Harvey Wasserman and Marilyn Elie on April 27, and a forum with GPAX on climate and the military on Sunday April 25.