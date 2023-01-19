Stand Out January 22, Noon to 2 pm at Boston Commons Liberty Mall

On January 22, 2023, the 50th anniversary of Roe V Wade, and the 7th month since these constitutional protections were erased, we will send another clear message in front of the Boston State House. Join the Women's March of Boston, one of many around the nation, from Madison, Wisconsin to Washington DC. Come dressed in scrubs to make our message seen and heard even louder! Don't forget your Green-Rainbow signs!

As the Women's March correctly notes: "The midterms were just the beginning. We are not going gently. We are taking our fight to every state house and every state legislator in this country. We are putting all politicians at every level of government on notice: If you come for our families, our freedoms, or our future, we are coming for your seat. Our movement is strong. Our movement is growing. Our movement is Bigger than Roe.

Follow @womensmarch.bos for live updates on Instagram.

Green-Rainbow Party

www.green-rainbow.org

[email protected]