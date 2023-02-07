Building a better future for all of us

The Green-Rainbow Party of Massachusetts (GRP) will be hosting its annual State Party Convention on May 6, 2023, at the First Unitarian Church in Worcester MA.

This will be our first in-person GRP Convention since the Covid Pandemic hit us two years ago. Stay tuned for details on Speakers, workshops, and Registration Deadlines.

Green-Progressive Policies will improve the lives and health of all MA residents, not just the wealthy and powerful.

Join us on May 6 for our Annual State Convention as we unveil our vision for a Greener, more just, Commonwealth and for fixing a system that fails to meet the needs of everyday working-class people and the poor.

Enjoy our multitude of speakers and workshops addressing 4 major issues facing MA.

Improving the water quality of our communities

Pushing for a MA single-payer healthcare system

Affordable housing, enforced basic standards of living, and rent control

Reaffirming women’s reproductive rights

We hope you will join us as we gather to affirm our commitment to People Planet and peace and lead the way to improve the lives of MA Residence and their communities.

Green-Rainbow Party

www.green-rainbow.org