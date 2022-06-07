Campaigning with Unity - and a little help from my friends!

We need to use every bit of power we have! More than 20 states have primaries this month, including California’s primary today, June 7. Whenever your state holds primaries or other elections, please do cast your vote! Especially in our outdated democracy, voting is not the only way to make needed changes in our world, but it is a power we have — along with wallet power, street power, and the power of organizing with other folks.





I am excited by the historic collaboration happening in California this campaign season, and I hope the idea spreads! The A number of endorsing organizations agree with this idea and have endorsed all or some of the nine candidates on the Left Unity Slate. We need to use every bit of power we have! More than 20 states have primaries this month, including California’s primary on June 7. Whenever your state holds primaries or other elections, please do cast your vote! Especially in our outdated democracy, voting is not the only way to make needed changes in our world, but it is a power we have — along with wallet power, street power, and the power of organizing with other folks.The more you learn about events in Latin America during this millennium, the more you can appreciate that they use the ballot box to gain power and improve life. They have reduced poverty and increased sovereignty over their own lives. South of our borders people have voted, and they have collaborated and cooperated within their nation and among other nations. The result is that even when they've had terrific setbacks, they can come back into power, and continued to improve life.I am excited by the historic collaboration happening in California this campaign season, and I hope the idea spreads! The Left Unity Slate is a cooperative effort of the two most progressive political parties in California: the Green Party and the Peace and Freedom Party A number of endorsing organizations agree with this idea and have endorsed all or some of the nine candidates on the Left Unity Slate.

A Green Party press release about the earliest endorsements is HERE.

For a nuts-and-bolts Q&A about my controller campaign, see the San Diego Union-Tribune questionnaire.

It’s been exciting to see the response to our unity campaign.

If you agree that now is the time we need to work together to address the problems we face — with climate, peace, and justice! — please consider making a contribution.



Here are the details. We’re aiming to raise another $2,700 in this corporate-free campaign. That translates to 100 people donating $27, that magic Bernie Sanders figure, or perhaps 27 people donating $100, or any other combination. If you are able — and I know not everyone is in these times— please click the DONATE! button. Your support means the world to me!

Thank you for everything you do.

Laura

laurawells.org/controller-2022

@LauraWellsCA