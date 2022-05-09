Connecticut Green Party Annual Meeting on May 14
Free Center, 460 New Britain Ave, Hartford, CT
At the Connecticut Green Party first in-person Annual Meeting since 2019, we hope to see longtime and new Greens – as well as other community members and activists – join us for a productive, educational, and inspiring afternoon.
Agenda for the meeting:
12:00-12:30: Arrival, food, socializing
12:30-12:45: Welcome and housekeeping details
12:45-1:15: Nominating meeting
1:15-1:45: Candidate remarks
- Michelle Louise Bicking for Governor
- Cassandra Martineau for Lt. Governor
- Justin Paglino for Congress, 3rd district
- Michael Oretade for State Senate, 1st district
1:45-2:00: 2022 Campaign information, petitioning, fundraising
2:00-2:15: Keynote address
- Karleigh Webb, transgender activist, journalist and athlete
2:15-3:00: Breakout sessions
- Erik Assadourian: What does true sustainability look like for Connecticut, the US, and the world?
- LaResse Harvey: Top Issues facing Formerly Incarcerated People, specifically girls & women
- Frida Berrigan: Community Land Trust: Affordable Housing as the Backbone of All Our Work
- Chris Garaffa: Our digital world: tech giants, the surveillancestate, and protecting human privacy
More details on the presenters and their sessions to come!
3:15-3:30: Wrap-up/Discussion of 2022 goals
To attend in person, just show up! To attend virtually, register at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckfu-rrj8tHN0ZmG4_4VGj_QBOuCXTLZ2t
