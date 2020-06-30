Michael Cundick visits with Green VP Candidate Darlene Elias

SALT LAKE CITY – Tonight, June 30, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. (MT), Michael Cundick, the Green Party nominated candidate for Salt Lake County Mayor, will visit with potential Green Party Vice-Presidential Candidate Darlene Elias to discuss Green Party values and her campaign.

Darlene Elias has a history of service to the Green Party as a former-Co-Chair for the National Party, Chair of the Massachusetts Green Rainbow Party, as well as Co-Chair and Delegate for the Latinx Caucus. In 2017, as a co-chair of the National Green Party, Darlene addressed a UN special committee on Puerto Rico stressing the need for Puerto Rico to be independent and free of US colonialism.

On a national level, Darlene wants to ensure the future of our party by focusing on increasing membership and strengthening party infrastructure. Many Americans have become more disenchanted than ever with our government. They know the system is rigged, influenced by corporate dollars, and it does not have its priorities straight.



Darlene believes that the Green Party must be the voice of the 99%, and work to ensure the fair and equitable treatment of the disenfranchised and marginalized by creating a fair and more just democracy. If we are to address the major crisis of our times, such as climate change, terrorism, xenophobia, racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, and social and economic inequalities to name a few, we must run candidates and seek to change the electoral system.



Darlene believes the youth of America are the future of our party and will change the landscape of our country. It is our responsibility to usher them into the Green Party with open and welcoming arms, providing refuge, encouragement, and guidance.

Please check out the Facebook event page and RSVP for the event. Also be sure to invite anyone else you think might be interested and share on your page!

Thank you for your support, and for helping to turn Utah green.