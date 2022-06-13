David Wetterer, ballot access champion, announces run for secretary of state

INDIANAPOLIS — David Wetterer has announced his candidacy as a write-in candidate for Indiana Secretary of State for the upcoming November 2022 Elections.

Mr. Wetterer said in a recent social media post, "I would like to officially announce that I am running as a write-in candidate for Secretary of State in this election cycle. There are a lot of reasons why I am running for this specific office, but above all else the way things work currently in Indiana does not work for everyone. It certainly doesn't work for me. If you feel the same, I'm hopeful you will write me in. For more information about my campaign, please visit davidwetterer.com.”

The Committee to Elect David Wetterer as Secretary of State

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 8th, 2022

CONTACT:

David Wetterer, [email protected]

David is a part of a coalition of democracy supporters that filed a lawsuit in the US District Court of the Southern District of Indiana against incumbent Indiana Secretary of State, Holli Sullivan, challenging Indiana’s very outdated and extremely draconian ballot access laws.

Needing a large amount of canvassers to collect a MINIMUM of 45,000 certified signatures, and collecting double that amount to prepare for any challenges. (Major party politicians only need to collect 500 signatures or less.)





Having to go to each county clerk's office around the state to get signatures certified





The cost, $465K-$565K for a successful ballot access drive, is a prohibitive barrier for most Hoosiers unless incredibly wealthy.

Together we can make Indiana a better place for ALL people to live.



As a Green, David will provide FREEDOM FROM CORPORATE INFLUENCE to Indiana's election oversight. He stands for DEMOCRACY FOR ALL & is avidly AGAINST CENSORSHIP.