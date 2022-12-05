Debriefing Your Run: 2022

Webinar: DEBRIEFING YOUR RUN

This webinar was designed for candidates, and those active in Green campaigns, to learn more about campaign strategy. This particular session will focus on:

a systematic approach to thinking about lessons learned from your campaign

how and why to debrief

a sample agenda for a debriefing session

This webinar was led by CCC member Hillary Kane and held on November 29 2022.

Hillary Kane is the former Treasurer of the Green Party of the United States. She has served as campaign treasurer for several Green Party candidates, and has volunteered and served in other capacities with several other prior Green Party campaigns. She is also a member of the GPUS Coordinated Campaign Committee. She has served as Chair of the Green Parties of both Philadelphia and Pennsylvania and has been active with the party since joining in 2000.