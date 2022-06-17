Delilah Barrios appeared on The Adam Miller Show

Listen to Green Party of Texas' Gubernatorial candidate Delilah Barrios' interview on The Adam Miller Show. Vote for her to be the voice of the working class!

Delilah Barrios grew up in what is well known around Texas as, ‘The Valley’. Born and raised in Brownsville, her family moved all over the coast to include Port Isabel, South Padre Island, and Houston. She has seen and experienced the disastrous effects of oil spills and fracking, causing her to be involved in the environmental movement. She also represents those who are fed up with losing personal rights. Learn more about the campaign at delilahfortexas.com.