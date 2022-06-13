Democrats challenge Green Party's ballot petition for governor
The Democrats have challenged all the independent petitions for Governor after ramming through changes to the law to make it largely impossible for independent third parties to get on the ballot for statewide office. Howie Hawkins, the Green Party nominee for Governor, discusses the Democrats' ongoing efforts to suppress electoral challenges in New York.
Hudson Mohawk Magazine
By Mark Dunlea
June 9, 2022
