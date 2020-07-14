What is a Resource? Digital Organizing Tools for Parties

Presented by Chris Blankenhorn

In mainstream politics party resources are generally monetary with campaigns driving the spending, but as a grassroots party that rejects corporate money, Greens need to have a different perspective on the role of the party and what we think of when we say resource. In this workshop former GPUS Co-Chair and Howie Hawkins 2020 Social Media and Tech Director Chris Blankenhorn will look at various tools and systems that state and local parties can implement in order to organize and communicate more effectively.