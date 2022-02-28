Double* your support for democracy — by Monday

ALBANY, NY – The 2022 election cycle is ramping up but the Green Party of New York remains subject to the onerous, undemocratic ballot access laws passed by disgraced former Gov. Cuomo in his 2021 state budget. GPNY appreciates the support many of you have given, in the form of your time, donations and spreading the word on social media. While our party is challenging one of the worst ballot access laws in the country in court we are preparing for a petition drive unlike any we have taken on before.

Green Party of New York

www.gpny.org

For Immediate Release

February 28, 2022

Contact

Gloria Mattera, [email protected]

Peter Lavenia, [email protected]

In response to this assault on our party and fair elections, a donor who wishes to remain anonymous recently offered a $5000 contribution if that donation could be matched by Valentine's Day. We're so close to making the match that our donor has generously extended that deadline to the end of the month! That means there’s still time for you to double the impact of your contribution if you give by Monday, Feb. 28th!

In addition to donating, there is another way you can help. We need to collect 45,000 in-person signatures from registered voters over 6 weeks in April and May to put our statewide candidates on the ballot. Many Greens have already pledged to help the effort, but we need many more to step up for New York to have a Green voice for governor and other offices this year. Can you commit to help us gather signatures this spring?

Be part of the statewide mobilization to give New Yorkers the opportunity to vote for Single-Payer Healthcare, housing as a human right and an Eco-socialist Green New Deal!

In solidarity,

Gloria and Peter

Green Party of New York

www.gpny.org