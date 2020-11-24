The fight against Line 3 continues

Opponents of the oil project have explained:

"If built, Line 3 would carry dirty tar sands oil through critical ecological and cultural resources including Ojibwe treaty land, wild rice lakes, and the headwaters of the Mississippi River, as well as enabling expanded development of tar sands, one of the most climate-polluting fuels on the planet."

~ Gabby Brown with Sierra Club Line 3

Twitter says it will automatically transfer the @POTUS Twitter handle from President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden the moment Biden is sworn in on Inauguration Day, according to Politico.

Cam Gordon continues to lead on social justice issues: In addition to Fletcher, Council Members Cam Gordon, Lisa Bender, Andrew Johnson, and Linea Palmisano have publicly stated support for this idea. Fletcher said Council Members Jeremy Schroeder and Phillipe Cunningham have also expressed support per the Mental Health Co Responder.

We lost 72 Minnesotans to COVID-19 yesterday. Now is the time for all of us to come together and slow the spread. Remember: Starting tonight, in-person dining, sports, and gyms will be set on pause for four weeks. These changes are incredibly difficult, but they will save lives. For more information, visit Covid MN.

Upcoming Events

Cam Gordon Campaign Kickoff

Martin Luther King Day Justice March & Rally

Inauguration Day Rally & Protest Inauguration Day Rally & Protest

Donate

Green Party of Minnesota

http://www.mngreens.org/