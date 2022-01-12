Take action today to fight PFAS water pollution!

MADISON, WI – The Wisconsin Green Party supports regulations to limit the amount of cancer-causing PFAS chemicals in our water. These so-called “forever chemicals” are clearly linked to life-threatening diseases, and even tiny trace amounts can cause deadly harm to human and animal health.

We call on all Wisconsinites to submit public comments to the Department of Natural Resources by the deadline of Tuesday, January 11th, supporting the strictest possible rules to reduce the amount of PFAS in our water as close as possible to zero.

Please submit a comment to the DNR today!

You can see the full text of the proposed rule here.

The current proposal would limit the amount of PFOA and PFOS, two of the most common PFAS compounds, to 20 parts per trillion. However, scientists have not found any safe level of PFAS contamination above zero. Any amount of PFAS in the human body can lead to conditions including cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility, increased risk of asthma and thyroid disease, and other serious illnesses and conditions. Michigan has already passed stricter standards for regulating PFAS than the standards proposed by Wisconsin’s DNR.

The Wisconsin Green Party believes that water is life and we should not allow polluters to poison our water with “forever chemicals” that will continue to harm our people and planet for countless years to come. We support regulations to strictly limit PFAS levels in our water, with the larger goal of eliminating PFAS pollution as soon as we can.

See this statement with sources on the Wisconsin Green Party website.

