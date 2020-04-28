Florida Greens announce presidential primary candidate forum

May 2, 2:00 p.m.: Candidate Forum

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – The Green Party of Florida is kicking off their Presidential Primary on May 2nd starting at 2:00 p.m. with an online Presidential Candidate Forum featuring (at least) our two front-runners for the nomination, Howie Hawkins and Dario Hunter. (All 3 qualified candidates have been invited, the 3rd being David Rolde.) We will be streaming live on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7QIIszuu5fgoetLuRyfdoQ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/GreenPartyofFlorida and the candidates will be fielding questions from the audience, (you!).

May 2–30: Voting in the Primary

Our primary voting will be conducted online, as well, with votes collected between May 2nd and May 30th, so Florida Greens will have plenty of time to familiarize themselves with the candidates and make informed votes. More details will be made available, soon.

Here are a couple of introductory primers to get you started:

May 30-31: Annual Membership Meeting

Time again for the GPFL Annual Membership Meeting (AMM). At the AMM, the party gathers to sum up the past year, and discuss the issues facing us in the coming year. In response to the Covid-19 crisis, we will for the first time ever be holding this important event online, via Zoom. A detailed program guide will be forthcoming soon. Please direct questions to info@gpfl.org or, if a more immediate response is necessary, you may call our GPFL hotline at (561) 907-7880.

On Saturday, May 30, we will feature reports from our co-chairs Robin Harris and LeBeau Kpadenou, followed by workshops (TBA).

The Sunday session will elect officers for the coming year, and discuss a major overhaul of the party Bylaws and Constitution.

The event is open to all registered Greens in the state, plus those Florida residents 14 or older who would qualify for Active Membership, but are otherwise barred from registering to vote. You are the Green grassroots who will decide the future of this party. We hope to see you all there!

For more information, contact LeBeau@LeBeauK.com.