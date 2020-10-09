Get out the green vote - ballots are here

Get Out The Green Vote in California!

The ballots have started arriving THIS WEEK and the November 3, 2020 General Election has begun.

California's Voters Choice Act had already started to transition many of our counties to all mail-in ballots, and in a May 8th executive order, Governor Newsom ordered that ALL California voters will receive a mail-in ballot in addition to having in-person voting available. In addition, California voters have a number of resources on the voting process, please share this information below and encourage everyone in your communities to Get Out The Green Vote (GOTGV) TODAY!

VOTING HAS BEGUN

Important information to keep in mind

Register to vote by October 19th, ONLINE to receive your mailed ballot in time

Look up ballot drop box LOCATIONS

Vote in-person or early at your POLLING PLACE - Take your ballot with you

Same-day, in-person voter registration with a conditional ballot at your POLLING PLACE

Mail back your ballots EARLY, by October 20th

Track your Ballot to see when it has been mailed, received and counted!

What to do if you experience Voter Intimidation?

Learn more about voter intimidation at ACLU's Voting Rights page. People harassing or aggressively questioning voters or displaying false information on voter requirements are all considered voter intimidation and are against the law.

Report any voter intimidation to the Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).

WHO TO VOTE FOR?

Vote for Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker

Sign the petition to let Howie debate.

Watch the October 8th Free and Equal Elections Foundation Presidential Candidate Debate

Vote for Greens running in your district

Get to know your Green candidates

WHAT TO VOTE FOR?

Check out the GPCA Voter Guide for our positions on statewide propositions

Learn more about these propositions at the California Secretary of State's page and see justifications for our positions summarized by the Green Party of Alameda County Voter Guide. Please share these recommendations with your groups and community and encourage everyone to VOTE!

Help us turn our Government Green!

