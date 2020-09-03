Green Party to sue to make Wisconsin ballot

Wisconsin’s latest Election 2020 lawsuit could be the most impactful. The Green Party on Tuesday announced plans to sue to make the November ballot in Wisconsin.

Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins and vice presidential candidate Angela Walker have hired an attorney and plan to take the Wisconsin Election Commission to court.

The Center Square

By Benjamin Yount

September 2, 2020

“Thousands of voters in Wisconsin signed petitions to put us on the ballot and we are suing to protect their right to have choices beyond the two parties funded by the millionaires and billionaires,” Hawkins said in a statement. “We are confident that the Wisconsin courts will recognize that our campaign has shown sufficient public support to be placed on the ballot.”

The state’s Election Commission couldn’t agree on what to do about the Green Party at its meeting in late August.

Wisconsin’s three Democratic commissioners voted to kick the Greens off the ballot because of a discrepancy about Angela Walker’s address on some campaign petitions.

The state’s three Republican commissioners said the discrepancy was not that big of a deal.

Hawkins said Democratic commissioners are playing games.

“The Democratic Commission members have committed a crime against democracy by suppressing voter choice,” Hawkins said.

Walker, who is from Wisconsin, took it a step further.

“The Democratic Party is behaving like the anti-Democratic Party by working to keep the Green Party off the ballot,” Walker said. “Thousands of voters in Wisconsin reject both former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump. These voters deserve more choices.”

Democrats in Wisconsin are still feeling stung by the Green Party.

In 2016, Green Party candidate Jill Stein got more than 31,000 votes. That is more than the nearly 23,000-vote-margin that Hillary Clinton lost by here in Wisconsin.

Hawkins said they would file their lawsuit this week.