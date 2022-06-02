Green Party of Hawai’i announces 2022 State Convention

The Green Party of Hawai'i (GPH) will host their 2022 Annual State Convention, on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 12 to 3 p.m. HST, via both video/teleconference on Zoom and onsite on O'ahu at the Church of the Crossroads, located at 1212 University Avenue, Honolulu.

At the GPH 2022 Annual State Convention, officers will be elected, and any proposed By-Laws or Platform changes will be voted on. The party will also introduce its 2022 Green Party candidates.

Maui Now

June 1, 2022

The guest speaker this year will be Dr. Craig Downs, an internationally renowned research biologist. He will speak on the protection of coral reefs and the ocean environment from toxic pesticides and sunscreens.

There is no charge to attend the GPH annual state convention; however, donations are encouraged to fund the Party's activities.

Organizers say the GPH stands on four pillars: Democracy, Ecology, Peace, and Social Justice.

Since 1992, the GPH has been on the ballot in Hawai'i, fielding candidates over the years for various elected offices, including governor, Congress, mayors and council members on various islands.

In 1992, with the election of Keiko Bonk to the County of Hawaiʻi County Council, Hawaiʻi became the first state in the United States electing a Green Party member in a partisan race, having beaten both a Democrat incumbent and a Republican challenger.

More information is available at: www.greenpartyofhawaii.org.