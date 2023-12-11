Green Party Calls for PA Presidential Primary in February 2024

On November 12, thirty elected delegates and friends from seven PA counties voted to hold a Green Party of Pennsylvania Presidential Primary in February 2024. The plan which was proposed by the GPPA GreenWave Team included the following dates:

Green Party of Pennsylvania

www.gpofpa.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, December 7, 2023

CONTACT:

Chris Robinson, Communication Team Co-Leader, [email protected]

January 1, 2024, Last date for voters to register Green in order to vote in the Green Party of PA Presidential Primary;



February 1, 2024, Last date for presidential candidates to be approved for the Green Party of PA Presidential Primary ballot;



February 1, 2024, Deadline for Green Party voters to apply for an absentee ballot;



February 13, 2024, Green Party of PA mails absentee ballots to voters;



February 15, 2024, Green Party of PA Presidential Primary virtual voting begins;



February 29, 2024, End of virtual voting and last date for postmark on absentee ballots;



March 4, 2024, Final date for receipt of Green Party of PA Presidential Primary absentee ballots;

March 13, 2024, Report results of Green Party of PA Presidential Primary to candidates and the media.

This will be the first time for the Green Party of PA to use virtual voting in a Presidential Primary. During previous presidential elections, GPPA relied upon county caucuses (like Iowa) to choose its presidential candidate.

The Green Party of PA, https://www.gpofpa.org, is an independent political party which stands in opposition to the two corporate parties. GPPA candidates promote public policy based on the Green Party’s Four Pillars: grassroots democracy, nonviolence, ecological wisdom, and social justice/equal opportunity. For further information about GPPA, please email [email protected]. Please follow GPPA on social media: Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/gpofpa/; Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/pagreenparty/; and Twitter, https://twitter.com/GreenPartyofPA.

__________________________________

2024 PA ELECTIONS

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

(EDITED FOR Green Party of PA Presidential Primary)

January 1 Last day to REGISTER GREEN before the GPPA Presidential Primary

February 1 Last day for candidates to be approved for GPPA Presidential Primary

February 1 Last day to apply for absentee ballot for GPPA Presidential Primary

February 13 GPPA mails absentee ballots to voters

February 14 First day to circulate and file nomination papers for GPPA candidates

February 15 GPPA Presidential Primary virtual voting begins

February 29 GPPA Presidential Primary virtual voting ends

February 29 Last date for postmark on GPPA Presidential Primary absentee ballots

March 4 Last date for receipt of GPPA Presidential Primary absentee ballots

March 13 Report results of GPPA Presidential Primary to candidates and the media

April 8 Last day to REGISTER before the PA Primary Election

April 23 PA PRIMARY ELECTION (Best time to harvest signatures on minor party nomination papers.)

August 1 Last day to circulate and file nomination papers

August 8 Last day for withdrawal by candidates nominated by nomination papers

October 21 Last day to REGISTER before the November election

October 29 Last day to apply for a mail-in ballot

November 5 Last day for County Boards of Elections to receive voted mail-in ballots

November 5 PA GENERAL ELECTION

Note: All dates in this calendar are subject to change without notice.

Adapted from,

https://www.vote.pa.gov/About-Elections/Pages/Upcoming-Elections.aspx

Green Party of Pennsylvania

https://www.gpofpa.org/