Green Party of Pima County makes ballot in Pima County, Arizona

On December 7, 2023, the Pima County Elections Department certified that the Green Party filed the required number of signatures to qualify for party recognition in Pima County and be recognized as a new political party for the 2024 election cycle. They will be eligible for representation on the ballot in the August 6, 2024 Primary Election and the November 5, 2024 General Election.

Pima County Board of Elections

Pima County Clerk of the Board

December 7, 2023

The Green Party joins the Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian Parties as recognized parties in Pima County. In order to maintain official Pima County recognition after the 2026 election cycle, the Green Party must satisfy the requirements of A.RS.§ 16-804.

Attached please find the letter sent to the Green Party certifying their status as a recognized political party in Pima County.

The Pima County Elections Office has completed its final review in accordance with A.RS. § 16-803(H) and issues the following findings:

The Pima County Elections Office rejected 121 petition signatures pursuant to A.R.S. § 16- 803(B).





The Pima County Elections Office determined the remaining petition sheets contained 14,972 eligible signatures pursuant to A.RS.§ 16-803(6)(5).





The Pima County Elections Office conducted a 20% random sample of eligible signatures on November 17, 2023, pursuant to A R.S. § 16-803(C) and selected 2,996 total signatures for Pima County Recorder verification.





The Pima County Recorder reported the following results from the random sample pursuant to A.RS. § 16-803(E)-(F):



o 2,344 petition signers were qualified electors, and 652 petition signers were not qualified electors.





To qualify for the ballot, the Pima County Recorder was required to validate at least 1,444 total signatures, with no higher than a 51.8% failure rate (or no lower than a 48.2% validity rate).





The Pima County Recorder validated 2,344 signatures and disqualified 652 signatures, resulting in a 21.76% signature failure rate (or a 78.24% validity rate).





Pursuant to A.RS. § 16-803(H), the estimated total number of valid signatures is 11,203, which exceeds the 7,218 minimum signatures required.

The Green Party of Pima County exceeds the minimum signature requirement and, therefore, qualifies for party recognition in Pima County and is eligible for county races in the 2024 Primary and General Elections under Arizona law.