Green Party of Tennessee upcoming elections

The Green Party of Tennessee’s annual meeting is now scheduled for August 27, 2022 at 2:00 pm C.S.T. As part of this meeting, we would like to solidify the ballot for the vacant positions on the Coordinating Committee. Here is the list of open positions:

1 Co-Chair

1 National Delegate

2 National Alternate Delegates

1 At Large, focused on Volunteer Coordinating

1 At Large, focused on Communications

Click here to register for the GPTN Annual Meeting

If you’re interested in taking a more active role by running for any of these positions, please express your interest by emailing [email protected]. Even if you aren’t interested in joining leadership this year and/or can’t make the meeting, you can still do your part by making a one-time donation or becoming a monthly supporter.

Building a true government for and by the people requires investment. Donating your time, talents, and money makes this important work possible.

In solidarity,

Green Party of Tennessee

