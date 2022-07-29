Green Party of Tennessee upcoming elections
The Green Party of Tennessee’s annual meeting is now scheduled for August 27, 2022 at 2:00 pm C.S.T. As part of this meeting, we would like to solidify the ballot for the vacant positions on the Coordinating Committee. Here is the list of open positions:
- 1 Co-Chair
- 1 National Delegate
- 2 National Alternate Delegates
- 1 At Large, focused on Volunteer Coordinating
- 1 At Large, focused on Communications
Click here to register for the GPTN Annual Meeting
If you’re interested in taking a more active role by running for any of these positions, please express your interest by emailing [email protected]. Even if you aren’t interested in joining leadership this year and/or can’t make the meeting, you can still do your part by making a one-time donation or becoming a monthly supporter.
In solidarity,
Green Party of Tennessee
http://www.tngreens.org/
