Green Party Condemns COP28 a Failure as Fossil Fuels Remain Untouched

December 12, 2023 - The Green Party of the United States (GPUS) said that COP28, which is now past the initial deadline to finish, would be an abject failure if it did not expressly call for a phaseout of fossil fuels. The Greens also said that the proposed funding to assist the developing world in dealing with the dangers of climate change driven by the industrial nations was grossly inadequate.

"COP28 has demonstrated the utter lack of urgency and ambition needed to address the climate crisis," said Green Party EcoAction Committee Co Chair Mark Dunlea. "While the 'agreement' on loss and damage is a small step, it is a drop in the bucket compared to what is truly needed to support vulnerable communities."

December 12, 2023

Green Party leaders criticized the following aspects of the initial proposed "final text" for COP28:

Continued support for fossil fuels: Despite a growing global consensus on the need to phase out fossil fuels, COP28 failed to deliver a clear and decisive commitment. The US, in particular, has supported the "phaseout" of fossil fuels only if accompanied by massive investments in unproven carbon capture technology, which many scientists consider a false solution.





Inadequate funding for loss and damage: While the establishment of a loss and damage fund is a welcome development, the initial pledges are woefully inadequate. The GPUS demands that developed nations fulfill their historical responsibility by providing significantly more funding to address the devastating impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities.





Lack of progress on climate finance: COP28 failed to make any significant progress on the issue of climate finance. Developed countries must urgently meet their existing commitments and provide additional funding to support developing nations in their transition to renewable energy and climate resilience.





Failure to address the just transition: The GPUS emphasizes the need for a just transition away from fossil fuels, ensuring that workers and communities are not left behind. Unfortunately, COP28 did not address this critical issue in a meaningful way.

"The COP conferences have become the cynical gold standard for fossil fuel industry greenwashing," said Jason Call, candidate for Washington's 2nd Congressional District. "Conferences hosted by oil producing nations, heavily attended and influenced by corporate lobbyists, and with no intent to do anything but deflect and delay the scientifically proven demand that we end fossil fuel consumption if our children are to have a livable future. They should be given no further credence by anyone who understands the real emergency we face."

"The Green Party calls for a radical shift in approach," said Sean Dougherty, candidate for California's 19th Congressional District. "We need a global Green New Deal that invests in renewable energy, green jobs, and climate justice. It's time to stop making empty promises and take real action to address the climate crisis. The unprecedented number of fossil fuel lobbyists present at COP28 reflects the industry's capture of governments—and so-called climate solutions—around the world. We must get corporate money out of politics if we want to achieve real climate action. This is why the Green Party's call for a ban of corporate money in political campaigns is so crucial."

Green Parties began calling for a Green New Deal in 2008 in Europe and then 2010 in the U.S.

The Green Party urges its members and supporters to contact the Biden administration to support a stronger final agreement on COP28. The party will continue to work tirelessly for a just and sustainable future.

