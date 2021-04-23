Green Party of Utah General Membership Meeting

Saturday, April 24, 2021 | 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. | Registrations now being accepted

SALT LAKE CITY – Do you want to make a difference in your community and state? Be a part of creating a new vision for the future. The Green Party of Utah would like to invite you to attend our Annual General Membership Meeting on Sat. April 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

We will be voting on party officers and bylaws amendments as well as reflecting on 2020 and looking forward to our future this year and next.

We are also taking submissions for bylaw amendments and additions. Submit them here.



This is your opportunity to help build an independent political party that represents your values! Do not miss your chance to run for office or help create a vision of the future.